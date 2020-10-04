Comment: Instead of a blame game, we need to get creative with Covid

We will lose the fight against Covid-19 if Ollie Crowe, a senator from Galway, gets his way. His notion that the army should be deployed to stop college students drinking is counterproductive and delusional. In the absence of a vaccine, one of the few strategies we have when it comes to controlling this virus is understanding our own psychology and human behaviour.
Social media has amplified breaches of the public health guidelines with videos of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team