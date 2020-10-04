Monday October 5, 2020
Comment: Instead of a blame game, we need to get creative with Covid

Criminalising behaviour that was normal six months ago will backfire as a punitive approach rarely encourages compliance

4th October, 2020
A large crowd of people at the Spanish Arch in Galway / picture: Eddie Hoare/Twitter)

We will lose the fight against Covid-19 if Ollie Crowe, a senator from Galway, gets his way. His notion that the army should be deployed to stop college students drinking is counterproductive and delusional. In the absence of a vaccine, one of the few strategies we have when it comes to controlling this virus is understanding our own psychology and human behaviour.

Social media has amplified breaches of the public health guidelines with videos of...

