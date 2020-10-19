Monday October 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Frontline workers deserve financial reward for their sacrifice

Budget should have recognised those who risked their lives to save others during the first wave of Covid-19 — and who now face a most stressful and hazardous winter

19th October, 2020
The one opportunity to send a clear signal of the nation’s value and respect for key workers was missed in last week‘s Budget. Picture: Getty

People are waking up today and wondering how much their lives will be disrupted during the coming weeks by the inevitable pandemic lockdown. The “level 4 plus” headlines indicate only too clearly the depth of the challenge facing the Government, as nights get darker, temperatures drop and the coronavirus continues its relentless wave of infection.

Closing down the retail sector at its busiest time of the year is the least attractive plan any government...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: OECD’s moves on corporation tax could spell trouble for Ireland

The new proposals would be a radical change from current rules, at a time when our exchequer needs every euro it can get

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

Emer McLysaght: 40 shades of consternation as I reach another milestone

The gap between what 40 actually feels like and what I expected it to be is really quite astonishing

Emer McLysaght | 1 day ago

Simpler solutions for taxing digital firms should be possible

Analysis: The biggest risk to corporation tax yield here next year is a collapse in corporate profits

Brian Keegan | 1 day ago