Comment: Frances Fitzgerald and Mairéad McGuiness were forced to put their hands up publicly for Commissioner job

So Big Phil finally stepped out of Europe and, in doing so, left big shoes to fill – for the EU and for Ireland, as the Brexit negotiations reach the final and most difficult stage. Arguing the manner and means of his departure will bring neither relief nor clarity to the challenges ahead. Commissioner Hogan is history, but Ireland’s economic future is as much tied to what happens at the high tables of Brussels as...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team