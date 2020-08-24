Monday August 24, 2020
Comment: Firing Phil Hogan would be an act of self harm by Dublin and Brussels

The EU Trade commissioner deserves severe criticism yet by pandering to public sentiment rather than managing it Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have jeopardised the interests of this country

24th August, 2020
Phil Hogan is one of Ireland’s and Europe’s ‘most indefatigable protagonists in the continuing crisis of Brexit’. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The time to hold your nerve is when those around you are losing theirs. That is a hallmark of leadership, and Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have failed it. There are no winners in the scandal of the Oireachtas golf event. Yet in their handling of this affair, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have failed to see the bigger picture, and put Ireland’s vital interests, and Europe’s, at risk....

