Comment: Firing Phil Hogan would be an act of self harm by Dublin and Brussels

The time to hold your nerve is when those around you are losing theirs. That is a hallmark of leadership, and Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have failed it. There are no winners in the scandal of the Oireachtas golf event. Yet in their handling of this affair, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have failed to see the bigger picture, and put Ireland’s vital interests, and Europe’s, at risk....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team