Monday August 10, 2020
Comment: Financing female-led firms is good for business

A recent report found that women-led companies outperform the market, so apart from making ethical and social sense, investing in them makes financial sense too

10th August, 2020
Amid the turmoil of the current crisis, there is an opportunity to encourage more gender-balanced innovation and investment. Picture: Getty

If you are a venture capitalist, you are almost certainly a man. But you would do well to know that your best chance to outperform the market is to invest your money in a company led by a woman.

That rule of thumb – cherchez la femme – would radically simplify complicated venture capital (VC) investment decisions. Yet because men make up 91 per cent of the VC industry’s executive ranks, the bottom-line performance of...

