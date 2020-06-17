Comment: Epidemic of inequality in US is worsened by Covid-19

Well before Covid-19 struck, there was another epidemic running rampant in the US, killing more Americans in 2018 than the coronavirus has killed so far. What we call “deaths of despair” – deaths by suicide, alcohol-related liver disease and drug overdose – have risen rapidly since the mid-1990s, increasing from about 65,000 a year in 1995 to 158,000 in 2018.

The increase in deaths from this other epidemic is almost entirely confined to Americans without a four-year...