Wednesday June 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Epidemic of inequality in US is worsened by Covid-19

Deaths from suicide, alcohol or drug overdose have been on the rise since the mid-1990s but are almost entirely confined to less-educated Americans and the pandemic could widen this gap

17th June, 2020
The Salvation Army distributes 2,000 boxes of food to Los Angeles residents struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus has exposed the ever-widening gap between rich and poor in the US. Picture: Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Well before Covid-19 struck, there was another epidemic running rampant in the US, killing more Americans in 2018 than the coronavirus has killed so far. What we call “deaths of despair” – deaths by suicide, alcohol-related liver disease and drug overdose – have risen rapidly since the mid-1990s, increasing from about 65,000 a year in 1995 to 158,000 in 2018.

The increase in deaths from this other epidemic is almost entirely confined to Americans without a four-year...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Talks were tough but the real work has yet to begin

The three leaders of the incoming government face challenges on many fronts – not least from each other. It’s not a marriage made in heaven and there will be no time for a honeymoon

Susan O'Keeffe | 2 days ago

Colin Murphy: Gray Lady’s civil war draws the battle lines for media’s future

The furore over the New York Times’s decision to publish a pro-martial law article by a Republican senator may have far-reaching repercussions

Colin Murphy | 3 days ago

Barnier embraces compromise knowing Britain needs a deal

Britain needs to project itself as a global trading giant, but without a deal giving clarity on its relationship with the EU, it’s unlikely that any other trading bloc – including the US – will do a deal with it

Lucinda Creighton | 3 days ago