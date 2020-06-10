Comment: Downgrading the Department of Children would be a backwards step

In 2011 the Minister for Children was given full cabinet status, an upgrade from the “super junior“ minister who attended cabinet but did not have a vote. It gave visibility to children who had long been ignored and neglected in Irish policy and budgetary decision-making.

Children were finally represented at the most senior government level in a way that enabled transformative change in a number of key areas. Ensuring a voice for children at the cabinet table helped to secure the insertion of their rights into the Constitution, and led to the establishment of both Tusla, the child and family agency, and the National Childcare Scheme.

For Ireland’s youth justice system, the change has also been highly effective. The country has a largely progressive system, with most children who come into conflict with the law diverted away from offending.

Relatively small numbers come before the courts, and when they do, efforts are made to ensure that their needs are met, with a preference for community-based sanctions. Detention is only used where there is no other appropriate response.

Even then, the focus Oberstown Children Detention Campus is on care, education, health, offending behaviour and preparation for leaving. It gives these children – a small number considered the most disadvantaged – the best possible life chances.

The Ombudsman for Children, in his reported recent letter to the Taoiseach, was correct when he said the abolition of the department would lead to further fragmentation in youth justice. It will also diminish the child focus at the heart of Ireland’s youth justice system, an area where we currently lead internationally.

An emerging conclusion from the huge body of youth justice research around the world is that children who come into conflict with the law suffer multiple forms of disadvantage and have complex unmet needs. Children who get involved in the most serious offending have layered vulnerabilities that can draw them deeper into the criminal justice system. This is especially true of children who end up in detention.

The international research also tells us that a positive school environment, good relationships with teachers, and education that meets the needs of children can be hugely positive influences on their lives.

At home, a stable family environment and close family ties serve, more than any other factors, to support a child’s healthy development. Friendships can also be protective, especially when they underpin positive social activity.

Ensuring that a child’s individual and family needs are met at an early stage is critical, as is the value of intervening should poor behaviour escalate. The nature of interventions may vary, but the weight of evidence shows that measures that strengthen individual and family resilience are most likely to be successful at keeping children out of further trouble.

A focus on education, training and improved life chances is hugely important and positive relationships between practitioners, children and their families are vital to their effectiveness. Children themselves tell us that “good adults” who treat them with the respect and dignity to which every person is entitled are likely to prove most influential.

From a diverse and rich body of knowledge, however, the most striking message is that regardless of their individual circumstances, family background or what they have done, responses to children who come into conflict with the law are most effective when they are treated as children. Under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, they also have this right.

Reducing the status of the department will not only scatter the voice of Ireland’s children across departments in a way that undermines the coordinated and child-focused nature of national policy. It will also threaten Ireland’s reputation as a country that takes its international children’s rights obligations seriously.

Although collaboration with the Department of Justice and Equality will always be important, withdrawing a seat at the table for Ireland’s children by downgrading the Department of Children is a retrograde step that will ultimately undermine progress in youth justice in line with our international obligations.

Ursula Kilkelly is professor of law at University College Cork. She also chairs the board of management of the Oberstown detention campus