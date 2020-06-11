Comment: Dispersed governing in US takes police reform out of Trump’s hands

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s brutal killing, many commentators have correctly identified the necessity for systemic police reform in the US. An important initial step is to understand the contours of the system.

Policing in the US is often dispersed, fragmented and decentralised. The federal reach is not as long as people on this side of the Atlantic imagine.

I quickly learned this when I arrived to study at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale city many years ago. I was surprised to find that the 1,100-acre campus, which hosts a student population of 14,000, had its own dedicated police force, conferred with the same powers of arrest and detention as the city, county and state police.

The major culture shock, however, was that the 29 university police officers were armed. Friendly and warm exchanges between myself and patrol officers were routine. But despite the civility of these exchanges, I never fully adjusted, either in Illinois or subsequently in California, to interacting with armed campus police officers. The nearest I had come to a similar presence in the Irish university system were the porters armed with rattling bunches of keys.

A citizen of Carbondale city, population 25,000, might encounter five separate forces on a 15-minute car journey to the neighbouring city of Murphysboro, population 7,400. These include Carbondale City Police, Southern Illinois University Police, Sheriff’s Department of Jackson county, Illinois State Police and Murphysboro City Police.

I was intrigued to learn that the office of sheriff in Randolph County, Illinois was an elected position. I still joke with my friends in Tipperary about the prospect of my fellow villagers and I electing our local garda superintendent in our nearest town of Cahir (population 3,600).

Almost a decade after my move to Illinois, a surprise awaited me in Vermont. I learned that the office of delinquent tax collector for the town of Monkton, population 2,000, was also an elected rather than an appointed position. I smiled as I read the micro detail of Monkton’s annual report. About 23 dog noise reports were recorded, but a recording of zero complaints for dogs versus chickens – dog owners have to keep their pets on a leash at all times – bounced off the pages for me.

One of my class textbooks illuminated the decentralised nature of many public policy areas in the US. I would not have accurately guessed that in the sphere of US policing, 89 per cent of employees work for state or local government. In the educational and highway maintenance spheres, 99 per cent of employees work for state or local government.

The statistics for health and judicial/legal were recorded at 82 per cent and 87 per cent respectively. Thus in the five public policy areas of policing, education, highways, health and judicial/legal, all of which impact concretely on their daily lives, American citizens rarely encounter the federal level of government.

Bear in mind that there are more than 3,000 counties in the US, in addition to Louisiana’s 64 which for historical reasons are termed parishes. Political units such as cities and counties actually govern and, as governing units, they raise and distribute revenue locally.

Property tax is a major source of revenue for local government. Fire, policing, planning and library are just four of the services that are usually provided from the revenues raised. In fact, 92 per cent of spending on elementary and secondary public education originates at local and state level.

The state legislative level is equally revealing. The reasonable media focus on the US Congress disguises the role of state legislatures. The total number of members in the union’s 50 state legislatures amount to slightly under 7,400. Forty-nine of the 50 states have bicameral legislatures. Nebraska is the sole state to have a unicameral legislature.

The fragmented nature of American government below the federal level has significant implications for the current crossroads the country faces after the killing of Floyd. It is easy to view the US federal government as equally powerful in the domestic and foreign policy spheres. The country’s foreign policy is backed up by a visible and powerful military infrastructure. Thus the federal government, particularly the presidency, exercises a near monopoly in the foreign policy sphere.

Federal dominance does not necessarily extend to the domestic sphere. On the contrary, the reach of Washington DC in many spheres such as education and policing is limited as this article has demonstrated.

Given that the US is experiencing perennial crises, I have reflected on the costs and benefits of decentralised and dispersed governing. The primary cost is clear enough: a public policy capacity deficit at federal level. National co-ordination, implementation and enforcement is policy and space-specific.

Successfully tackling racism in American police forces at the systemic level is therefore extremely challenging. Arguably, bottom-up reform driven by civil society stands a much higher chance of success than top-down federal interventions. This should not, however, be understood as an endorsement for the federal branch behaving inertly on the issue of racially-driven police brutality.

The benefit of dispersed governing is equally clear. Generations of Americans have absorbed the axiom that concentrations of political power, most notably in their federal institutions, are innately detrimental to their liberties. This is why the doctrine of the separation of powers constitutes an integral part of the US constitutional architecture.

However, less attention is afforded in public discourse on the benefits of dispersed governing. I contend that this dispersed form of governing, from Carbondale in Jackson County, Illinois to Monkton in Addison County, Vermont, constitutes a significant and welcome obstacle to the egregious intentions and actions of President Donald Trump.

It is simply systemically and culturally impossible for Trump to reach into every nook and cranny of US governing, let alone civil societal life. Thus, the Monkton Town Lister, who received 527 votes in the 2018 ballot, constitutes an important bulwark.

Dr Anthony O’Halloran studied American politics as a Fulbright Scholar at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale and was a visiting professor at California State University, San Marcos and Champlain College Vermont