Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Disagreements over Troubles change few voters’ minds

Micheál Martin’s reasonable criticism of Sinn Féin’s view of the past misses a key point: a growing number of the Republic’s voters are unconcerned by the party’s occasional outbursts glorifying the IRA

4th October, 2020
Gerry Kelly, a North Belfast MLA and former IRA prisoner, tweeted to celebrate the anniversary of the escape from the Maze Prison by 38 republican prisoners

‘History is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake,” Stephen Dedalus says in Joyce’s Ulysses.

The phrase still sums up much of the agony left behind by Ireland’s recent past and came to mind again last Tuesday as Micheál Martin tore into Sinn Féin TDs over their party’s continuing defence of past IRA violence.

The party’s admiration for its paramilitary associates...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: A four-day week is not a luxury - it is an essential step forward

The pandemic has taught us that it is better to work smarter, not longer, and it is time to seriously consider introducing a shorter working week

Joe O'Connor | 6 hours ago

Off Message: How to make a tidy sum from sorting out your home

I used to have to-do lists instructing me to ‘buy dress for the party’. Now my list is all about getting paint for the bathroom windowsill. Everyone I know is at the same lark

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago

Comment: Let they who have committed no Covid sin cast the first stone

The Galway party-goers harangued in the media deserved to be called out, but who among us doesn’t bend the rules sometimes?

Willie O'Reilly | 6 hours ago