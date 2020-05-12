Tuesday May 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Democracy is at risk of being a casualty of Covid-19

We are all focused on the public-health and economic consequences of this pandemic but even more worrying are populist efforts to use the crisis to undermine democracy

12th May, 2020
Viktor Orbán, prime minister of Hungary, has used the Covid-19 crisis to push through legislation that enables him to rule by decree indefinitely

The economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis occupy almost everyone’s thoughts and conversations. And for good reason: the EU, for one, is headed towards the worst recession in its history, with the economy expected to shrink by 7 to 12 per cent this year. But far less is being said about the danger the pandemic poses to democracy, even though the signals are similarly ominous.

The EU acted fast to mitigate the economic impact of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Charities must adapt quickly to survive this crisis

As the Asthma Society of Ireland prepares to launch a new five-year strategic plan, its chief executive explains why flexibility is key in uncertain times

Sarah O'Connor | 1 day ago

TV Review: Murphy’s flawed fairytale of Los Angeles

Post-war look at Hollywood invokes too much make-believe

Emmanuel Kehoe | 2 days ago

Tech View: Zoom in a race against time to clean up its act

The videoconferencing app’s popularity has exploded during the coronavirus crisis, but with that popularity has come a host of privacy and security-related headaches

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago