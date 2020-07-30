Comment: Covid-19 ‘mask wars’ have deep roots in history

For the last month, the United States has been regularly breaking its daily record for newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, registering more than four million cases overall and exceeding 150,000 deaths.

Although other developed countries in Europe and Asia seem to be containing the spread, the US has gone in the opposite direction, with the pandemic spreading remorselessly to southern and western states. Arizona had as many cases as the entire EU, which has 60 times the population.

