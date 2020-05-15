Comment: Covid-19 exposes neglect of mental health care

Let’s face it, acres of news coverage has been given to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have needed it; to mourn loved ones, be informed about the symptoms, keep track of the economic situation and understand the local and national consequences of this extraordinary event.
We needed too to understand that locking down and staying home would help to ensure that hospitals were not overwhelmed by infected patients, which would have created a deeper...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team