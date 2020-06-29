Monday June 29, 2020
Comment: Climate promises are at risk of being drowned out

The more immediate challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit threaten to put the climate crisis to the back of the queue again, but the new government would be wrong to let this happen

29th June, 2020
The new cabinet after ministers received their seal of office from President Michael D Higgins. Governments are never happier than when they can please the electorate.

Governments are never happier than when they can please the electorate. New roads, bypasses, football pitches, tax cuts; the list of vote-buying goodies is as familiar as it is endless and, done well, it always gives the party or parties involved the edge at the next election.

Climate action has never been on the giveaway list. It would not have been recognised as a goodie by the bastions of clientelism, still alive and kicking across...

