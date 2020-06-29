Comment: Climate promises are at risk of being drowned out

Governments are never happier than when they can please the electorate. New roads, bypasses, football pitches, tax cuts; the list of vote-buying goodies is as familiar as it is endless and, done well, it always gives the party or parties involved the edge at the next election.

Climate action has never been on the giveaway list. It would not have been recognised as a goodie by the bastions of clientelism, still alive and kicking across...