Comment: Britain loses its cool as the EU keeps calm and goes to court

The move by the European Commission to launch infringement proceedings against the British government last Thursday was the correct one.
It relates to the decision by the British government to introduce the Internal Market Bill to the House of Commons.The bill breaks international law by reneging on a treaty signed by Boris Johnson, the prime minister, and actively threatens an international peace agreement – the Good Friday Agreement – signed by Britain in 1998.
It...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team