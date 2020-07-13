Tuesday July 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Big Jack showed us football can change the world but there’s more to be done

The Premier League’s efforts to tackle racism and homophobia are to be commended but it can achieve a lot more if it adopts Jack Charlton’s spirit of generosity

13th July, 2020
Jack Charlton, the former Irish soccer manager who died last week, pictured at the Irish team’s homecoming after reaching the quarter finals of the 1990 World Cup. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

What is there left to say about Big Jack? The footballing legend can certainly take his place in Irish history for bringing a universal feel-good atmosphere to this entire nation. During those unforgettable weeks in the summer of 1990, Charlton had the kind of Midas touch that politicians aim for but never achieve.

He was a giant in a different age, when football was still just about the game and the winning. As Ireland lined out...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mac MacLachlan: Mental healthcare must be shared beyond psychiatry

The state’s new mental health strategy, Sharing the Vision, calls for a stronger psychosocial perspective - yet it is dominated by the medical profession

Mac MacLachlan | 2 days ago

Colin Murphy: Children in danger of becoming collateral damage in culture war

Attacks on Roderic O’Gorman just distract from the urgent tasks facing the new minister for children

Colin Murphy | 2 days ago

Emer McLysaght: The contact tracing app is not the bonanza for nosy people I’d hoped for

Alas, there is no detailed map of where the virus is, down to the exact house numbers, with flashing and beeping sounds

Emer McLysaght | 2 days ago