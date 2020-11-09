Monday November 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Biden’s challenges are many and complex

The President elect will have to draw on his half century of political experience to deal with issues such as climate change, the economy and Covid-19

9th November, 2020
Joe Biden: an establishment politician, right down to his polished shoes. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump will be a hard act to follow after a mere four years in politics. Not simply because of his rampant populism, but because he was larger than life all day, every day, his signature as big as his personality. There was no escaping him; he was on your social media 24/7 and in your face the rest of the time.

Oddly enough, President elect Joe Biden has been in politics for close on 50...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Emer McLysaght: Gritting my teeth and heading to the dentist

The Chair of Doom looms large in the nightmares of many, but imagine how society – and our smiles – would look if dentists weren’t on hand to get us through our dental crises

Emer McLysaght | 1 day ago

Willie O’Reilly: the BBC and Strictly are meeting the coronavirus challenge head on

RTE could learn a thing or two from the Beeb’s reshaping of its flagship show in the age of Covid-19

Willie O'Reilly | 1 day ago

Off Message: The personal touch that means so much

Comment: For just €45, a Christmas video message from Jedward can be yours. But what does it say about our changing relationship with our favourite celebs?

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago