Monday October 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Biden must be ready for election street-brawl

Key for Democrats is to cut through the noise and antics which allow Donald Trump to gobble up so much airtime

12th October, 2020
Joe Biden will have to draw on his proud working-class background from Scranton, PA, strongly influenced by his Co Mayo bloodline. Picture: Getty

Alone, Covid-19 infected and apparently juiced up on steroids President Donald Trumps’ Alamo style bid to stay in power is underway.

Already we have seen President Trump show off his reality TV credentials by timing this week‘s Marine One power-trips between an increasingly virus hit and empty White House and the Walter Reed Medical Centre to hit prime-time viewing, not just on cable news but across all main networks.

These joyrides taken...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Political theatre and antagonism must be suspended from this budget day

Collaboration is needed to save as many lives and livelihoods as possible

Susan O'Keeffe | 12 hours ago

It is not the Gardaí’s job to clean up the mess made by politicians

Comment: The Garda Commissioner warned last week that a policy of enforcement risks undermining the public’s relationship with the force

Elaine Byrne | 1 day ago

Off Message: We’ll always have Emily In Paris

Most of us haven’t stuck to the small tasks we set ourselves at the beginning of lockdown. Instead, we binge on things we know to be terrible and low-quality. Why?

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago