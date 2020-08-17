Monday August 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Back-to-school guidelines are not best in class

As schools prepare to reopen amid rising Covid-19 infections, the government guidance is strong on prevention measures but offers little information for what happens when a case does arise

17th August, 2020
Department of Education guidance relating to numbers of desks, additional space, hiring of community space and the creation of ‘bubbles’ of children is causing turmoil for schools. Picture: Getty

The back-to-school rush is on as parents organise new shoes, copybooks and coats ahead of the return in two weeks’ time. Many will be happier than ever to give in to requests for ‘cool’ lunch boxes or a more expensive backpack because they are desperate for the return of routine and the security it offers to students and their families.

Yet this looks set to be the most fraught time since the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: A not-so-innocent abroad

Making people jealous because we’re on holiday is part of who we are. But with all the restrictions that we’ve been living under for the past several months, can Covid-19 take that away too?

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago

Lucinda Creighton: Biden and Harris could save the Democrats – and American politics

With Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden has a chance to halt the damaging polarisation of right and left in the US

Lucinda Creighton | 1 day ago

Willie O’Reilly: An open letter to our new Minister for Media

If Catherine Martin can deliver the Broadcasting Act within the lifetime of this government, she will have gone down as a political superstar

Willie O'Reilly | 1 day ago