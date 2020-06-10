Comment: An electoral commission is vital to tackle fake news

In the joint framework published by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, reference was made to the need for a robust protection of European ideals such as democracy and solidarity in unprecedented times. This is reflective of the framework’s stated aspiration of prioritising social well-being during the inevitably tough post Covid-19 recovery.

Less clear is whether government formation will involve a commitment to finally establish a permanent electoral commission. In light of the deluge of digital misinformation throughout the current Covid-19 crisis, it is becoming increasingly clear that confidence and trust needs to be restored for the Irish electorate.

The warning signs have been exacerbated by the failure to flatten the misinformation curve during this pandemic. In March 2020, a false rumour was circulated on WhatsApp, claiming that the government was on the verge of initiating a full lockdown with the aid of the Defence Forces. This followed widespread anxieties about panic-buying and how it could lead to shortages in critical supply chains.

Noticing this “infodemic”, the Taoiseach urged the public to “please stop sharing unverified info” online. In response to its obvious role in spreading coronavirus misinformation, WhatsApp put limitations on the app’s forwarding function, aimed at curbing the speed and efficiency of false stories to spread.

In spite of these actions, a month later on April 18, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he had noticed multiple accounts of false information on social media. He said these included “a fake memo from me on ending restrictions”.

While coronavirus misinformation demonstrates a new aspect of this problem, the reality is that the issue existed long before the crisis. It has correctly been identified as a growing threat to electoral democracy, both in Ireland and Europe.

A prospective commission has been discussed by Irish legislators for over a decade but has not yet materialised. Throughout multiple stages of development, from the pre-legislative scrutiny stage to the regulatory impact analysis, there has been a growing recognition of the need for an electoral commission.

While there have been numerous allusive references, there have been no concrete suggestions on how the commission could and should have a role in addressing the problem of bogus information online.

This is an urgent issue, particularly in light of the government’s recognition in 2018 that digital trends, including disinformation, pose unique threats to Irish electoral security. In that year’s interdepartmental report, a key recommendation was to “expedite the establishment” of the commission.

Even existing statutory bodies such as the Standards in Public Office Commission have called for a new body, as well as urging for a “modernisation and clarification” of electoral legislation. It means we are in a position where the need to tackle digital electoral falsehoods is exacerbated by a surrounding legal framework that has struggled to adapt to the technological realities of modern democratic engagement.

Data also indicates that the electorate is dissatisfied with the level of “fake news” online. Irish citizens are using social media for news more than ever, but are taking what they see on digital platforms with an increasingly large grain of salt. Research by Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics office, from 2018, shows that 60 per cent of Irish adults used social media platforms, higher than the EU average of 56 per cent at that point. Moreover, 90 per cent of Irish citizens aged between 16 and 24 used social media sites in 2019.

In spite of the ever-pervasive growth of technology in Irish society, public confidence in the quality and factual accuracy of news in Ireland is comparatively low.

The Reuters Digital News Report for Ireland in 2019 found that 61 per cent of Irish media consumers expressed concern about how to differentiate fake from real content online. In addition, 57 per cent of Irish respondents said they were concerned about fake news, higher than the EU average of 51 per cent. In that same period, 26 per cent of Irish news readers made an active decision to refrain from sharing a news story because they doubted its authenticity.

The problem is staring us in the face, but our solutions are lacking. Throughout legislative discussions about the commission’s proposed functions, only oblique references have been made to the need for it to take a lead in combating false information. The Covid-19 crisis shows how public health can be endangered by lies and rumours online.

The pandemic will eventually subside, but we will still have the continuous deluge of spurious claims and deceitful stories designed to manipulate voters. As the electoral commission is touted to be the overarching body in charge of monitoring the electoral process, it would be a missed opportunity, and in fact highly irresponsible, to shirk from this growing electoral problem.

On foot of justifiable concerns and the clear need for accountability in this area, the new government should take the necessary steps to finally form this long overdue agency. Specific functions need to be given final clarity, and they need to address the constantly evolving infodemic online.

Numerous steps can be taken, such as establishing robust digital media literacy programmes, carrying out independent research on digital and algorithmic techniques used to target voters, and consulting with social media companies, many of which have a significant presence in the country.

In particular, the commission needs to also take a leading role in bringing existing electoral legislation in line with the reality that political advertising now takes place online, and our statutory framework fails to fully appreciate these technological changes. Transparency and accountability must be key features within responses to tackle this problem, and the commission, if properly crafted, can lead the way.

In 2018 the government acknowledged that false and misleading digital information poses long-term threats to the security of Ireland’s electoral process. In 2020 it is finally time to put protective measures into practice.

Ethan Shattock is a PhD researcher at Maynooth University researching fake news and the law