Comment: America’s split personality could topple the dollar

With the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, the US seems to have developed a severe case of what psychologists call dissociative identity disorder: it is simultaneously projecting two distinct personalities.

On the one hand, the US Federal Reserve has responsibly assumed a leadership role in international finance, as it did during the 2008 global financial crisis. In March the Fed quickly resurrected a network of bilateral currency-swap arrangements with some 14 foreign central banks, and...