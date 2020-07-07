Comment: A V-shaped recovery remains possible

Since March, I have been more open than other commentators to the possibility of a “V-shaped” recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn, although I have also consistently warned of structural challenges facing many economies in the decade ahead.
Wherever I have expressed this optimism, I have met with pushback, given the apparent depth and scale of the current crisis. Yet, as we move into July, many classic short-term leading and coincident indicators still point...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team