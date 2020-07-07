Tuesday July 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: A V-shaped recovery remains possible

Many classic short-term indicators suggest that the economic outlook need not be as bleak as many believe

7th July, 2020
The Covid-19 pandemic induced a sharp economic downturn but many signs point towards a rapid V-shaped recovery

Since March, I have been more open than other commentators to the possibility of a “V-shaped” recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn, although I have also consistently warned of structural challenges facing many economies in the decade ahead.

Wherever I have expressed this optimism, I have met with pushback, given the apparent depth and scale of the current crisis. Yet, as we move into July, many classic short-term leading and coincident indicators still point...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Just transition puts fairness at heart of climate action

The move away from peat is the first test of Ireland’s commitment to the just transition process, and we must get it right to ensure communities in the midlands are not left behind

Frances Fitzgerald | 7 hours ago

Comment: Solidarity and cohesion will be focus of Germany’s European presidency

Angela Merkel’s so-called corona presidency will likely be good for Ireland but Micheál Martin must ensure that we get a fair share of the recovery fund

Barry Andrews | 1 day ago

Comment: Political posturing appears to be back on the agenda

The initial months of the pandemic allowed little room for political playacting, but the first week of the new government was defined by squabbling and sulking. Let’s hope common sense prevails from now on

Susan O'Keeffe | 1 day ago