Sunday April 26, 2020
Colin Murphy: Voluntary pay cuts are not only courageous, they’re necessary

If the public are to take the new government at all seriously in this very serious moment, the new government must make voluntary pay cuts a condition of appointment to cabinet

26th April, 2020
The first item on the agenda for the next government should be pay cuts, agreed between the party leaders and imposed upon their ministerial choices

There should be no contender for the first item on the agenda of the next government: pay cuts for cabinet.

And it shouldn't be a discussion. Pay cuts should be agreed between the party leaders and imposed upon their ministerial choices. Because of legislation tying ministerial salaries to the wider public sector, the cuts will have to be voluntary. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Michéal Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, should make acceptance a condition of...

