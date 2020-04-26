Colin Murphy: Voluntary pay cuts are not only courageous, they’re necessary

There should be no contender for the first item on the agenda of the next government: pay cuts for cabinet.

And it shouldn't be a discussion. Pay cuts should be agreed between the party leaders and imposed upon their ministerial choices. Because of legislation tying ministerial salaries to the wider public sector, the cuts will have to be voluntary. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Michéal Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, should make acceptance a condition of...