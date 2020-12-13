Colin Murphy: Unlocking the lockdown is an imperative, but not to ‘let it rip’

“If we do start to roll out this vaccine", said Ciara Kelly to her listeners on Newstalk on Tuesday morning, "I don't think there's any justification for us remaining closed or in any form of lockdown, as such, once the vulnerable have been vaccinated”.

Kelly was soon trending on Twitter. Praised by some, she was pilloried by many. "Trumpian", she was called - "irresponsible", "selfish", "crazy”, and worse.

But what Kelly said...