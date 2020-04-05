Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Colin Murphy: The case against Assange threatens press freedom and cannot be ignored

He may be dislikeable, even disreputable, but the Wikileaks founder is a champion in the fight against state power

5th April, 2020
Julian Assange: those who champion press freedom should support the Wikileaks founder Picture: Getty

Ten years ago today witnessed a pivotal moment in the history of press freedom. At a press conference in Washington, Julian Assange released a video that had been obtained by Wikileaks from an American intelligence officer in Iraq. The video showed a helicopter gunship massacring an unarmed group of men in a Baghdad suburb.

It was the first significant release in an unprecedented leak of almost 750,000 sensitive US military and diplomatic documents. Wikileaks...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The new normal of island life

‘Together apart’ is the mantra of our new world order. But what if your family are already living apart, and you‘re just trying to keep it together? Jessie Collins on co-parenting in the time of coronavirus

Jessie Collins | 3 hours ago

Off Message: Are the days of global travel now numbered?

With most of the world in lockdown and the majority of us confined to our homes, international travel – seen not so long ago as casual and commonplace – may become a privilege afforded to the very few

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago

We are doing the right thing, but must trust our leaders are too

The surrender of our civil and personal freedoms has been done willingly to fight the global pandemic but when this nightmare is over, will all of us get all our liberties back?

Vincent Boland | 3 hours ago