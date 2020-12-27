Colin Murphy: Santa knows what’s good and bad about devices for children

After a dystopian year, we were visited by a dystopian Santa Claus. The children’s haul was horrifying: screens for all three of them. Small tablets for the younger two and, for the 13-year-old, a VR headset – just in case she was finding it difficult to shut out the rest of the household (she wasn’t).

Coming close in the wake of recent revelations about the decline of reading, this should be...