Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Colin Murphy: Remote working revolution is now in our hands

The pandemic has given us an opportunity to get ahead of future shocks such as climate change and automation by embracing flexible working

6th September, 2020
A benefit to more home working in Ireland would be reduced pressure on urban housing, and a boon to the country’s struggling small towns. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The year before I was born, in 1973, Jack Nilles, an American ex-rocket scientist, started a research project on what he called “telecommuting” – the use of communications technologies to work remotely, instead of commuting into the office.

American cities had experienced a boom in commuting in the 1950s and 1960s, but increasing congestion and the oil crisis had brought the sustainability of that into question.

“We are now at a decision point as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech View: TikTok’s owner is in a race against the clock

ByteDance’s attempt to sell the popular app by Trump’s September deadline seemed on track until a Chinese law change threw a spanner in the works

Emmet Ryan | 10 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: How weather’s name game can brew up a storm

The christening of future weather events can be tricky when an Irish name is in the mix – just ask Saoirse Ronan

Willie O'Reilly | 10 hours ago

James McDermott: For the class of 2020, the big lesson is life isn’t always fair

By delaying the release of results here, we were able to learn from Britain’s A-Level algorithms fiasco. But we’re not out of the woods yet

James McDermott | 10 hours ago