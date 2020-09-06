Colin Murphy: Remote working revolution is now in our hands

The year before I was born, in 1973, Jack Nilles, an American ex-rocket scientist, started a research project on what he called “telecommuting” – the use of communications technologies to work remotely, instead of commuting into the office.

American cities had experienced a boom in commuting in the 1950s and 1960s, but increasing congestion and the oil crisis had brought the sustainability of that into question.

“We are now at a decision point as...