Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Colin Murphy: Ministerial raises are a farce that could yet have tragic implications

Political language, wrote George Orwell, ‘is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable’. It is also designed to make pay rises sound like pay cuts

2nd August, 2020
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar; the language of increments and pay restoration is foreign to most of the workforce. Picture: Julien Behal

In early 2011, as the coalition between Enda Kenny’s Fine Gael and the Labour Party took office, one of the first things on the agenda was a pay cut for the government.

But the cut Kenny took was just 6.5 per cent, and “Kenny still earns more than British PM after pay cut” was the resultant headline in the Irish Independent. The pay cut only served to draw attention to relatively high ministerial salaries,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Jeanne Kelly: Stiffer penalties for data malpractice would have prevented airport fiasco

Private sector firms would never get away with the DEASP’s indefensible data collection practices revealed by law student Roman Shortall on RTE’s Liveline last week

Jeanne Kelly | 9 hours ago

Lucinda Creighton: Time is running out for a free trade agreement

EU and British politicians will have to start knocking heads together if they want to secure what is a vital deal, especially for Britain

Lucinda Creighton | 9 hours ago

Off Message: It’s not okay to turn male celebrities into sex objects

Men have learned to be respectful about how they compliment women. The least we can do is return the favour

Nadine O’Regan | 9 hours ago