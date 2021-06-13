Colin Murphy: Lessons for today’s conflict over free speech in long-ago attempt to 'cancel' Ulysses
The now largely forgotten figure of John Munro Woolsey was instrumental in getting one of literature’s greatest ever works into publication in the US
Wednesday is Bloomsday, that day of the year when people in Dublin and across the world flounce around in boater hats, bow ties and period frocks in tribute to a book that is far more admired than read.
No matter. Most of us haven’t read St Patrick’s Confessio, but that’s not a requirement to enjoy Paddy’s Day. Joyce was a satirist, a comic, an absurdist: that the anniversary of the day on which his Ulysses...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: The reality of vaccinated people is not mine
The James Vincent McMorrow gig in Iveagh Gardens was emotional but I had to remind myself that this was not 2019 and, as an unvaccinated person, the pandemic remains a strong risk.
Emer McLysaght: Words of wisdom from a misguided geography nerd
If it’s information about ox-bow lakes and terminal glacial moraines you’re looking for, then you’ve landed in the right geographical space
Nadine O’Regan: Is the Church now divorced from the reality of ordinary people’s lives?
Boris Johnson’s frankly baffling decision to opt for a Catholic ceremony for his third marriage last week shone a spotlight on how the Church does not always apply its own rules equally
Emer McLysaght: Body size and the assumptions we make
Yes, I’m delighted to be vaccinated, but the fear of being judged by onlookers makes me want to hide away