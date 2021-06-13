Colin Murphy: Lessons for today’s conflict over free speech in long-ago attempt to 'cancel' Ulysses

Wednesday is Bloomsday, that day of the year when people in Dublin and across the world flounce around in boater hats, bow ties and period frocks in tribute to a book that is far more admired than read.

No matter. Most of us haven’t read St Patrick’s Confessio, but that’s not a requirement to enjoy Paddy’s Day. Joyce was a satirist, a comic, an absurdist: that the anniversary of the day on which his Ulysses...