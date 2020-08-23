Colin Murphy: Key decisions on schools being driven by politics, not education

Parents across the country agree on two things: they are desperate for their children to go back to school, if they can do so safely, and their experience of home schooling was equally desperate.

This is not merely anecdotal. Katriona O’Sullivan, a lecturer in psychology at Maynooth University, is conducting research with 1,000 families across Ireland on their experience of home schooling during the pandemic.

Every family she has interviewed thus far had disengaged...