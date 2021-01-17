Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Colin Murphy: Ireland was abusing its unwed mothers even before there was Church and state collusion

Twentieth-century Ireland was one of the most repressive sexual cultures in the world. Much of that is on the Catholic Church, but not all of it

Colin Murphy
17th January, 2021
Colin Murphy: Ireland was abusing its unwed mothers even before there was Church and state collusion
A shrine in Tuam, Co Galway, erected in memory of up to 800 children buried at the site of the former mother and baby home

In February 1935 the parish priest in Westport wrote to the Archbishop of Tuam to report that a local girl had had an “illegitimate” child. The baby had died within days, from natural causes. “A denunciation will take place on Sunday next,” he informed his superior.

That denunciations from the altar happened is not news. But to denounce a young woman – who may herself, as his language indicated, have been legally...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Maura Higgins, the Irish influencer, posted this picture from the United Arab Emirates on her Instagram in December: she, like many influencers, seems to be having a very different pandemic to the rest of us

Off Message: Flighty influencers have gone too far this time

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 3 hours ago
Elaine Byrne: We must stop being afraid of giving a name to what happened

Elaine Byrne: We need to stop being afraid to say what really happened to these girls

Columnists Elaine Byrne 3 hours ago
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton: a period drama that doesn‘t take long to get to ’The Bit‘

Emer McLysaght: Bridgerton is the new Normal People

Columnists Emer McLysaght 1 week ago
Donie O’Sullivan: the Kerry reported become a celebrity overnight with his reporting for CNN on the astonishing uprising by supporters of Donald Trump

Off Message: Finding humour and hope in small doses

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1