Colin Murphy: Gray Lady’s civil war draws the battle lines for media’s future

On Wednesday, June 3, with two opinion pieces commissioned expressing support for the Black Lives Matter protests, the New York Times (NYT) opinion section reached out to Tom Cotton, the right-wing Republican senator and rising star, for a contrary view.

He duly gave it. There was “anarchy” and “an orgy of violence” on America’s streets, he wrote; this was being perpetrated by “nihilist criminals” and “cadres of left-wing radicals like Antifa”. His solution? An “overwhelming show...