Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Colin Murphy: Covid-19’s threat to Africa requires a localised response

The threat posed by Covid-19 in Africa is real and multi-faceted and strategies used to combat it in Asia and the West will not necessarily apply in African countries

7th June, 2020
Trucks wait in a line on the road to enter Uganda in Malaba, a city bordering with Uganda, western Kenya

The world is facing “multiple famines of biblical proportions”, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned. And for some, such warnings are familiar.

In 2002, southern Africa faced a horrendous double jeopardy called the “Aids famine”. The UN reported at the time that the HIV/AIDS epidemic was fuelling a deadly famine in the region with more than 14 million people at risk of starvation. That famine never happened, although there were...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: Racism is another vicious virus spreading fast

Facing an existential threat such as Covid-19 has the potential to make us more extremist and less forgiving in our beliefs

Nadine O’Regan | 7 hours ago

We need clear and deliverable actions on healthcare

The next programme for government must tackle both healthcare reform and ongoing health service operations

Tony O'Brien | 7 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Reports of the economy’s death are greatly exaggerated

Tax receipts have fallen by far less than expected, and some sectors are relatively unscathed as Covid-19 causes a very strange recession

Brian Keegan | 7 hours ago