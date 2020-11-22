Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Colin Murphy: Covid-19 crisis sparks a disturbing sense of déjà vu

Comment: Our government’s missteps during the current pandemic mirror those made during the financial emergency a decade ago

22nd November, 2020
Taoiseach Micheál Martin announcing a move to level-5 restrictions last month

This time ten years ago, Ireland was grappling with the second surge of a very different kind of contagion. As we mark the tenth anniversary of the EU/IMF bailout this coming Saturday, it sometimes seems like there is an eerie synchronicity between that crisis and this.

The rapid onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last March exposed European unpreparedness. Cohesion collapsed as countries scrambled to devise their own solutions in much the same way...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Lucinda Creighton: All eyes on Johnson for signs of pro-deal image makeover

The removal of Dominic Cummings’ influence on the British prime minister may allow Johnson to seek to avert the disaster of a no-deal Brexit

Lucinda Creighton | 3 hours ago

Insurers last in popularity stakes as they are still not putting customers first

The Central Bank has rapped the insurance industry for ignoring its call to not pay dividends during the pandemic, insurers have not paid out on business interruption claims, and the industry is the subject of three high-level investigations

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

Off Message: We’ve all become experts on royal affairs

While this ignorist is far from becoming a royalist, the latest series of The Crown has awakened a previously unfelt interest in the fussed-over family across the water

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago