Sunday July 12, 2020
Colin Murphy: Children in danger of becoming collateral damage in culture war

Attacks on Roderic O’Gorman just distract from the urgent tasks facing the new minister for children

12th July, 2020
Roderic O’Gorman and Peter Tatchell at Pride in 2018: the new Minister for Children says he met Tatchell once

Our children are at risk. We should be agitated about it. As John Connors, the actor and activist, tweeted repeatedly last week as a hashtag, “children’s lives matter”. They face a very real threat. The question is, though: what, precisely, is that threat, and how do we best fight it?

In 2018, Roderic O’Gorman, then a Green Party councillor and now the new Minister for Children, met Peter Tatchell, the veteran...

