Coalition has lost dressing room with Covid-19 mixed messaging

The most important weapons deployed in the battle against Covid-19 have been our collective sense of purpose and national togetherness. Last week, however, the government is perilously close to decommissioning these weapons through carelessness in its decision-making, incompetence in communication and failure to lead by example.

The cooperation and goodwill of the Irish people, on which this has always depended, has been needlessly jeopardised. We need that sense of national unity now more than ever...