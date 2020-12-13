Cathal Mac Coille: Sinn Féin’s version of history ignores that it had no mandate

History leaves unfinished business in every country. The Black Lives Matter protests against police shootings in the US reveal anger against racism that persists more than a century-and-a-half after the abolition of slavery.

Here, the British government’s refusal to establish a promised public inquiry into the murder of the Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane is another reminder of the persistent failure to agree on seeking answers to questions about the killing of more than 3,600 people...