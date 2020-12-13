Subscribe Today
Cathal Mac Coille: Sinn Féin’s version of history ignores that it had no mandate

The IRA was given explicit political support, North or South, for its 37 years of ‘armed struggle’

Cathal Mac Coille
13th December, 2020
Cathal Mac Coille: Sinn Féin's version of history ignores that it had no mandate
Whenever history becomes a matter of current controversy, it’s worth distinguishing facts from interpretation

History leaves unfinished business in every country. The Black Lives Matter protests against police shootings in the US reveal anger against racism that persists more than a century-and-a-half after the abolition of slavery.

Here, the British government’s refusal to establish a promised public inquiry into the murder of the Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane is another reminder of the persistent failure to agree on seeking answers to questions about the killing of more than 3,600 people...

