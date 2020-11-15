Cathal Mac Coille: SF discovers harsh winds blow across the moral high ground

Motions of no confidence in ministers usually follow a predictable course towards a predictable end. Last Tuesday’s Dáil debate on a government counter-motion supporting Leo Varadkar over “Leakgate” was no exception. After two hours of debate that revealed nothing new, TDs backed the Tánaiste by 92 votes to 65.

Fine Gael’s determination to put a particularly sharp edge on its attacks on Sinn Féin was again very evident during...