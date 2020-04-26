Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cathal Mac Coille: Repairing the damage of coronavirus will require tough choices

Any review of actions taken before and during the pandemic is likely to result in major policy changes, while recovery is likely to be slow and arduous

26th April, 2020
Health workers wearing PPE in Bordeaux, France: A group of supporters of President Emmanuel Macron in France’s National Assembly have set up a website called The Day After, asking voters how the country should change as Covid-19 is brought under control’ Getty

We don’t know when or how this crisis will end, but we can be sure of one thing: Ireland afterwards won’t be an unchanged place, gradually returning to the way it used to be. The sadness and anxiety left by so many deaths, the economic and social damage, and the cost of repairing it will all have long-lasting effects. The repairs will require hard choices, some of which are becoming clear already....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: My coronavirus diary

Eight-year-old Faith Keogh can see some upsides to the crisis, but most of all she just wants everybody to stay in so it can finally come to an end

Faith Keogh | 4 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Better to subsidise workers’ wages than to pay the dole

The wage subsidy scheme is fundamental to job retention and restoration, both of which are critical to achieving a quick national recovery

Brian Keegan | 4 hours ago

Appetite For Distraction

This week, Auntie Emer helpfully tackles the important questions that the little ones need answering

Emer McLysaght | 4 hours ago