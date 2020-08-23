Sunday August 23, 2020
Cathal Mac Coille: Ministers need to listen to the experts now more than ever

After a week of political muddles and mistakes, the value of good old-fashioned expertise is clear

23rd August, 2020
Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, has refused to reveal the criteria being used for “standardisation” of grades submitted by schools

Shortly before Britain’s Brexit referendum in 2016, Michael Gove, a leading Brexiteer, claimed that “people in this country have had enough of experts”. The remark summed up a populist mood which often dismissed facts or forecasts made by Brexit’s opponents as biased, self-interested or elitist. The tendency emerged again this year as prime minister Boris Johnson first made little of the Covid-19 threat and then predicted its rapid eradication.

