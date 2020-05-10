Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Business as usual’ leads us to a place we don’t want to go

Our economic model is sinking the planet, but we now have a rare opportunity to reboot the system

10th May, 2020
The way nature works has improved the whole system over time, while the way we work has made things a whole lot worse

Before the chorus to “restart the economy and get back to normal” becomes a mindless mantra, could we pause and ask: what are we learning about our “normal”?

While our economy has been sleeping, nature has been quietly renewing. We have cleaner air and clearer water. We see returning wildlife and hear the sound of birdsong. If our environment improves when our economy fails, what does that teach us about the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

TV Review: Murphy’s flawed fairytale of Los Angeles

Post-war look at Hollywood invokes too much make-believe

Emmanuel Kehoe | 4 hours ago

Tech View: Zoom in a race against time to clean up its act

The videoconferencing app’s popularity has exploded during the coronavirus crisis, but with that popularity has come a host of privacy and security-related headaches

Emmet Ryan | 4 hours ago

Cathal Mac Coille: Next government needs to under-promise when it comes to recovery

The state can’t possibly meet the demands of every sector hit by the virus – especially when we don’t know what a post-Covid world will look like

Cathal Mac Coille | 4 hours ago