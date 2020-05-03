Sunday May 3, 2020
Brian Keegan: The easing of the tax rules won’t last

New taxes are often the by-products of crises, such as the 2008 financial crash. This pandemic may well be no different

3rd May, 2020
Along with operating the wage subsidy scheme, the Revenue has in recent weeks granted moratoriums on tax-filing dates and tax-payment date. Picture: Getty

In common with many similar authorities across the world, the Revenue Commissioners are being asked to channel government cash supports through the pandemic to the businesses that can claim them. The job of the Revenue, however, is primarily to collect money, not to pay it. A tax system cannot be liberal indefinitely.

