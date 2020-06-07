Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Brian Keegan: Reports of the economy’s death are greatly exaggerated

Tax receipts have fallen by far less than expected, and some sectors are relatively unscathed as Covid-19 causes a very strange recession

7th June, 2020
Covid-19 has caused a very strange recession. Picture: PA

A total of €8 million is a very large, but not incomprehensible, amount of money. It's the kind of amount a lucky person could win in the national lottery. It's also the amount by which the tax receipts up to the end of May of this year fell in comparison with last year. In the context of a €21.7 billion tax take in the first five months of the year, tax receipts haven’t fallen at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: Racism is another vicious virus spreading fast

Facing an existential threat such as Covid-19 has the potential to make us more extremist and less forgiving in our beliefs

Nadine O’Regan | 7 hours ago

We need clear and deliverable actions on healthcare

The next programme for government must tackle both healthcare reform and ongoing health service operations

Tony O'Brien | 7 hours ago

Cathal Mac Coille: We don’t just need a coalition deal, we need a new social contract

A future of hard economic and social choices looms, and voters’ priorities have changed utterly since the general election

Cathal Mac Coille | 7 hours ago