Sunday November 22, 2020
Brian Keegan: EU deal won’t eliminate problems of trading with Britain

Vat is going to be a source of unavoidable additional cost that cannot be resolved by any trade deal between Britain and the EU

22nd November, 2020
It will be impossible to police the tax charge on goods moving between Britain and the North if their ultimate destination is somewhere in the EU

The incessant “will they, won't they” speculation over a deal between the EU and the UK is distracting attention from the business disruption that we do know for sure will happen on January 1, 2021.

Even though hopes of a free trade agreement, however limited, are fragile, such an agreement was only ever going to mitigate rather than eliminate the upheaval caused by Brexit.

The principal focus of any free trade agreement is the movement...

