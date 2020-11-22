Brian Keegan: EU deal won’t eliminate problems of trading with Britain

The incessant “will they, won't they” speculation over a deal between the EU and the UK is distracting attention from the business disruption that we do know for sure will happen on January 1, 2021.

Even though hopes of a free trade agreement, however limited, are fragile, such an agreement was only ever going to mitigate rather than eliminate the upheaval caused by Brexit.

The principal focus of any free trade agreement is the movement...