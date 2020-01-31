Brexit is moving on and our politicians are falling behind

In the middle of the Brexit hurricanes and floods of the last three years, there were some funny moments. Like the makers of Bisto gravy promising to stockpile in case of a hard Brexit. Or the residents of Woodhall Spa producing a fake government letter saying that the Lincolnshire village had been chosen to offer uninterrupted supplies of Viagra in the event of a no-deal Brexit as part of “Operation Pencil Lead”. Or the famous...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team