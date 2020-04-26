Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bars and hotels are resigned to play a long waiting game

Irish hostelries and eateries may never be the same again, operating at perhaps 30 per cent capacity with pints pulled by hands clad in disposable gloves

26th April, 2020
4
Alan Campbell of Bankers Bar, Trinity Street: empty pub ‘heartbreaking’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Many business owners have come to regard their morning alarm less as a signal that a new working day has begun, and more as a harbinger of the latest difficulties that they suspect await them.

It’s six weeks today since Minister for Health Simon Harris asked the country’s pubs to close. Other businesses followed soon afterwards. For Irish business people that edict seems like aeons ago; a far-removed time when they had a functioning business...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: My coronavirus diary

Eight-year-old Faith Keogh can see some upsides to the crisis, but most of all she just wants everybody to stay in so it can finally come to an end

Faith Keogh | 4 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Better to subsidise workers’ wages than to pay the dole

The wage subsidy scheme is fundamental to job retention and restoration, both of which are critical to achieving a quick national recovery

Brian Keegan | 4 hours ago

Appetite For Distraction

This week, Auntie Emer helpfully tackles the important questions that the little ones need answering

Emer McLysaght | 4 hours ago