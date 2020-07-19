Apple was a test case that will go down in history

On the face of it, Ireland won the Apple case last Wednesday. The General Court of the European Union held that Ireland was not in breach of EU state aid rules in the manner it had taxed Apple entities in this country. Some political noise following the ruling had to do with the €13 billion of tax that the exchequer “lost” as a consequence of the ruling.
This is nonsense. The €13 billion...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team