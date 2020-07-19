Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Apple was a test case that will go down in history

The new corporation tax climate will present challenges for small countries including Ireland

19th July, 2020
The General Court of the EU ruled last week that Ireland was not in breach of EU rules in how it had taxed US tech giant Apple

On the face of it, Ireland won the Apple case last Wednesday. The General Court of the European Union held that Ireland was not in breach of EU state aid rules in the manner it had taxed Apple entities in this country. Some political noise following the ruling had to do with the €13 billion of tax that the exchequer “lost” as a consequence of the ruling.

This is nonsense. The €13 billion...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie Casey: Pension costs are a big challenge, but we need to address them now

As a nation, we’re getting older, and that means more expenditure on pensions, health and long-term care, the cost of which is likely to almost double by 2050. So how do we fund it?

Eddie Casey | 8 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: Truth is stranger than fiction in the House of Maxwell

HBO’s Succession is a fine watch, but it has nothing on the behaviour of the late Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine

Willie O'Reilly | 8 hours ago

Tech giant and state won the battle, but the tax war is far from over

The US tech giant successfully defended its Irish tax practices against the European Commission last week, but EU reforms are surely on the way

Aidan Regan | 8 hours ago