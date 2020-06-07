Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Appetite for Distraction: When just listening is not enough

After a turbulent week in the US, it’s more important than ever that black voices in Ireland be heard and respected

7th June, 2020
4
Loah, aka Sallay Garnett: the musician spoke out last week about racism in Ireland

Last week, white people were asked to use social media, their positions of power, their white privilege to amplify the voices of BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of colour). Here are some of those voices.

Musician (and frontline healthcare worker) Sallay Garnett, aka Loah, posted on Instagram about the “surprise and shock” exhibited by some Irish white people when told that racism is “alive and kicking” here. “Eventually, a lot of black Irish people just...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: Racism is another vicious virus spreading fast

Facing an existential threat such as Covid-19 has the potential to make us more extremist and less forgiving in our beliefs

Nadine O’Regan | 7 hours ago

We need clear and deliverable actions on healthcare

The next programme for government must tackle both healthcare reform and ongoing health service operations

Tony O'Brien | 7 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Reports of the economy’s death are greatly exaggerated

Tax receipts have fallen by far less than expected, and some sectors are relatively unscathed as Covid-19 causes a very strange recession

Brian Keegan | 7 hours ago