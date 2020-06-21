Appetite for Distraction: Time for GAA shorts and chicken fillet rolls to get their due

The daft, sorry, draft programme for government (PFG) was revealed this week among much grumbling about “two cheeks of the same arse” and jokes about rotating rotisserie taoisigh. The country is facing into unprecedented economic and social times, and the results of postal votes on the PFG from members of Greens, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will be known next Friday. With that in mind, I have a few proposals of my own I’d like to slip in before...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team