Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Appetite for Distraction: Do not even try to watch Normal People with your family

Surely we’re sophisticated enough these days to watch intimate, emotionally raw sex scenes with our parents? No. No, we’re not

3rd May, 2020
4
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones, stars of Normal People, the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel

“My dad had an antenna for sex scenes.” Never before have I fallen on a friend’s sentence with such empathy. When I lived at home, my father could have been doing a tour of duty in Lebanon, but still would have managed to walk into our sitting room in Kildare just as Samantha mounted a priest in a confession box in Sex and the City....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

It is our civic duty to demand transparency from our politicans

Health emergency or not, experts of all kinds making extraordinary decisions that hugely affect our lives must be held accountable

Elaine Byrne | 5 hours ago

Off Message: In every dream wedding a heartache

Even if two governments won’t stop our French nuptials going ahead in the autumn, the fear factor will – so now it’s time to make new dreams and plans

Nadine O’Regan | 5 hours ago

Nadine O’Regan: Art for art’s sake? I don’t think so

As a nation, we go on about how great we are at producing creative people. But we only pay lip service, and that doesn’t give them a living

Nadine O’Regan | 5 hours ago