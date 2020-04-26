Appetite For Distraction

Kids love asking questions. It’s the best way to learn. Last week, I collected some very important questions and did my best to answer them . . .
How many bricks are there in the world?
India, aged 7
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team